Hussain picks Kohli, Babar to have an explosive 2024

NL Corresspondent

Former England captain Nasser Hussain picked an Indian superstar and former Pakistan skipper as the ones who will have a great 2024.

In a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Nasser revealed his picks to be Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

“My first one is a megastar and there is no doubt about it. Virat Kohli. Obviously, he had a fantastic 2023 and World Cup. Amid all the records he broke and the attention, we did not focus on how well he was batting.

“Technically, I have never seen Virat bat as well like that. The sound of the bat, that innings against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, I can name about five innings where he was getting in a good position. That is a good sign for Virat, India and Virat fans. It means that he is in a good mental space and his game is in good order,” said Hussain in the video.

Overall in eight Tests this year, Virat scored 671 runs at an average of 55.61, with two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings. His best score was 186.

In 27 ODIs this year, Virat scored 1,377 runs at an average of 72.47 and a strike rate of 99.13, with six centuries and eight fifties in just 24 innings. His best score was 166.

Finally, in all 35 international matches and 36 innings this year, Virat scored 2,048 runs at an average of 66.06, with eight centuries and 10 fifties in 36 innings.

Talking about Babar, Nasser said that the Pakistan side needs their former skipper to score big in the year which will also see the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 being held in the West Indies and the USA in June.

Pakistan reached the finals last time in 2022 but lost to England.

“Another one, they are often compared. Babar Azam. I think it is a massive year for him and Pakistan. He has given up captaincy, that may be the weight off his shoulders. The biggest thing he can do for Pakistan cricket is get load of runs. They need him to get runs. There will be a T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

“They got to the finals last time. They will need their ex-skipper to put in a real performance,” said Nasser.

In five Tests this year, Babar scored 204 runs at an average of 22.66, with no fifties to his name. His best score was 41.

In 25 ODIs this year, Babar scored 1,065 runs at an average of 46.30, with two centuries and 10 fifties to his name. His best score was 151.

In five T20Is this year, Babar scored 130 runs in four innings at an average of 43.33, with the best score of 101n.o.

In 35 matches this year, Babar scored 1,399 runs at an average of 39.97, with three centuries and 10 fifties. His best score is 151.