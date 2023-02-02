Hurriyat Leader’s ‘Illegal’ Shopping Complex Demolished In Anantnag

ANANTNAG, Feb 2: The district administration Anantnag demolished an ‘illegal’ shopping complex of Hurriyat leader and former Mirwaiz of South Kashmir, Qazi Yasir on Thursday morning, an official said.

An official said that Qazi Yasir, who is a Hurriyat leader had illegally raised the shoping complex on a state land near stadium in Anantnag. He said the complex has been demolished and shops have been sealed. “The shops will be handed over to the Municipal council Anantnag”, he said.