Hunt for new VC SKUAST-J begins

Srinagar, Feb 13: The hunt for the appointment of new Vice Chancellor (VC) for Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST)-Jammu has begun as the Search Committee has invited applications from the eligible candidates.

The Search Committee, constituted by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of the J&K Universities, has been entrusted to recommend a panel of suitable aspirants for the post of VC SKUAST-J.

The Search Committee has been constituted in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (1) of Section 25 of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Act, 1982.

The position of VC is to be filled for a period not exceeding three years or attaining 65 years of age, whichever is earlier.

As per the notification issued by the Agricultural production department, the aspirants for the VC position should not be more than 62 years of age as on the closing date of the applications.

The Search Committee has invited the applications from the eminent agricultural scientists with outstanding credentials and also solicits appropriate nominations from renowned personalities of eligible candidates.

As per the notification, the candidate should be a distinguished scientist or an academician with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Agriculture or Veterinary or related fields.

As already reported, the Search Committee comprises of Director General Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) as its Convener, Chairman University Grants Commission (UGC) or his nominee while Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production Department J&K Atal Dulloo, Deputy Director General International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Add Tropics (ICRISAT), Telangana Dr. Arvind Kumar are its members.

Notably, the Search Committee was constituted after the incumbent VC SKUAST-Jammu Prof J P Sharma attained 65 years of age.