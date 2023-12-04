Humbly accept people’s mandate: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 3: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday “humbly accepted” the people's mandate in four state assembly election results.

As per trends of the Election Commission (EC) as the counting of votes are underway, the Congress is going to lose in three states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while securing victory in Telangana.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — the battle of ideology will continue.”

He thanked the people of Telangana for their support.

“I am very thankful to the people of Telangana — we will definitely fulfil the promise of making Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge thanked the people of Telangana for the mandate and their support.

Taking to X, Kharge wrote, “I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states has no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states.The Congress party fought a spirited campaign in all these four states. I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers.”

Boosting the confidence of party workers and leaders, Kharge further wrote, “We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties.”