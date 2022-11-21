Huge cache of arms recovered from house in Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Nov 20: Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a house in

Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The arms cache was recovered from the house of one Rafaqat Hussain Shah, a resident of Panjtaran in

Karnah area of Kashmir’s Kupwara, in a cordon-and-search operation last night, a police spokesperson

said.

During search, one pistol, two pistol magazines, 16 pistol rounds, two hand grenades, two detonators,

and other incriminating materials were recovered from the said house, the spokesperson said.

In connection with the seizure, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further

investigation is in progress, he said.