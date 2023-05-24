HS Kanuyian dominates in U-14 boys’ events

NL Corresspondent

Poonch, May 24: Government High School Kanuyian dominated in the under-14 boys inter-school zonal level competitions of Kanuyian in district Poonch which held under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS).

The competition in the disciplines of Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Carrom and Chess took place at GMS Mangnar under the supervision of district (DYSS) officer, Mohd Qasim.

Around 330 participants representing 18 educational institutions of the Zone participated in this meet. In the closing function, Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Kanuyian was the chief guest while Headmaster of Govt MS Mangnar, Zaki Hyder was guest of honour.

The competition officited by the technical penal including Balvinder Singh, Jasbir Singh, Rajinder Singh Toofan, Vikas Sharma, Amiran Khan, Sandeep Kumar, Pawandeep Singh, Pervaiz Ahmed, Ramiz Tariq, Gurbir Singh, Inderpal Kour, Sham Dulari, Aneel Sharma , Ameet Sharma, Tejinder Kour, Sadarth Bhatti, Darshan Kour, Raj Kumar, Puneet Kour, Chamkour Singh, Yasmeen Naz and Pankaj Kumar.

Later, Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Kanuyian, Amresh Kumar Sharma complimented the winners and appreciated the work done by the staff.

The Results: Kabaddi: H S Kanuyian, winner; MS Hayatpura, runners-up. Carrom: HS Kanuyian, winner; MS Hayatpura, runners-up. Volleyball: HS Mangnar, winner; MS Jarinabna, runners-up. Kho-Kho: HS Kanuyian, winner; HS Mangnar, runners-up. Chess: HS Kanuyian, winner; MS Hayatpura, runners-up.

