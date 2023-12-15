Hr. Education counters fake vacations order viral on social media

Tawi, Dec 14: The Higher Department has fact- checked a fake order doing rounds on WhatsApp and other social media platforms regarding winter vacation in Government Degree Colleges of Jammu and divisions.

According to a communication received here in this regard, the department has confirmed that it has not issued the fake order bearing government order number 271-JK(HE) of 2023 dated 12-12-2023 regarding winter vacation in GDCs of J&K being circulated in WhatsApp, social media groups besides print and electronic media.

