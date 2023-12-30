How to marginalize party stalwarts? Learn it from BJP!

By Special Correspondent

Jammu Tawi, Dec 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in dire straits in Jammu Kashmir today with its leaders facing a piquant situation of public resentment and also bearing the brunt of the unprecedented onslaught from the lateral entrants who have joined the saffron party in the recent past.

To be more specific, the local veterans and the staunch BJP leaders have almost been marginalized in the party affairs by the newcomers and the novices who have emerged somehow in the last few years. This trend of dominating the political space by maneuver and manipulations by the BJP leadership from UT to District level at the cost of experience and grass-root connection may prove costly to their prospectus in coming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in J&K.

What an irony that those who nurtured the party in J&K especially in Jammu province are feeling sidelined today with the party achieving grand success on all fronts across the nation. And this euphoric spell continues among the party leaders while ignoring the ground realities in Jammu Kashmir that always react differently.

It would not be wrong to state that J&K BJP leaders are also facing the ire of the locals in their respective constituencies who feel that these leaders have been unable to convey the grievances of the people of J&K before the LG's Administration as well as Central leaders.

Going by the pulse of the people at the ground level in Jammu region, one thing is quite clear that people feel that BJP leaders especially from Jammu region have no say before the Raj Bhawan and also before the party high command or the Union Govt. After all why shouldn't the people feel so when they are witnessing that the pillars of Bharatiya Janata Party are being marginalized and dominated by the out-of-turn promotes, undeserving leaders who are alien to BJP culture, paratroopers and turncoats from other political parties who switched sides only due to political expediency.

While it is no secret that the leaders of the party got demonized due to the Modi wave that continues to hold ground even today. However, though unfortunate, the fact remains that the Present BJP leadership has been virtually humiliating the senior leaders including the veterans of the party which is evidenced by the fact that those on the forefront of the party are sidelining the senior leadership unabated. The issue may seem to be quite trivial even to those in the party high command, yet it needs to be realized by them that by not encashing the rich experience of the local stalwarts of the party, the party could have to pay a heavy price. Those who have served the party in odd times or we can say when the party had very thin base in the erstwhile state of Jammu Kashmir, are the real founders who nourished the party till date but the fission between the seniors and the party front runners today can be seen on ground with the so called blocks holding separate functions held across the state. Even the sidelining of senior leaders has come to fore during various functions of the party where the veterans were ignored and humiliated.

This fact has clearly seen during the recent program conducted by the Jammu District BJP on the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Chowk, Panjtirthi on December 27, wherein several senior leaders who have been serving the Party for decades were left among the audience while far juniors and newcomers, who even do not know late Vajpayee remotely, were sharing seats on the dais and giving sermons.

After thorough analysis of the situation it can be concluded that the present BJP's Central leadership does not need any assertive local leadership with popular appeal. This leadership needs to understand that Jammu and Kashmir is entirely different from the rest of the nation in every aspect with its unique composition and political upheavals post independence. Unfortunately, many loyalists and life-time foot soldiers of BJP could not get the place they deserved and died in harness in the last decade.