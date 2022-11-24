-BY CHAHAT MAHAJAN

There’s a lot of debate when it comes to mental health and everyone has something to offer on “how to be okay”. But anyone who

has been struggling with mental health issues will know that it’s not that easy. It's so difficult to see yourself go down again and again

but the road to recovery is not constant. There will be setbacks, you will fall again but your rock bottoms will improve. You constantly

have to find ways to fix yourself and it can be exhausting. It is important that you take a break and acknowledge yourself. The journey

of recovery is never easy and taking it one day at a time is the best thing that one can do.

It is also important to recognise that self care and help isn't the same for everyone. People have different ways to deal with loss

and pain and eventually finding your way is an aspect.

Below are some little ways that can help you to keep a check on your mental health. You can always ask for help if you feel the

need, there’s no shame in saying you’re not okay.

Keeping the fact in mind that not everyone has the resources or the luxury to openly seek help when it comes to taking care of

mental health so you can follow the given suggestions if you feel it works for you.

1: Take A Break When You Need It

It is so important to give yourself room to fall apart and not run from your feelings. Setbacks are a part of life and resting when you

feel you are drained is okay. There is absolutely nothing wrong in taking some time for yourself and not doing anything. There is

nothing selfish in choosing yourself. There’s a constant pressure around us with deadlines, work, relationship expectations but taking

time off when you actually need is completely okay.

2: Do Something productive

If you are having a bad day then you should divert your mind into doing something productive like following a hobby or learning

something. It could also be listening to music, going out with your friends, reading a book or watching a movie. It might not solve your

problem but it will make you feel better.

3: Take out 5 Mins for yourself

With the constant hassle and pressure, having 5 mins for yourself everyday will actually make you feel better. You can simply

acknowledge and appreciate yourself each day for 5 mins. You are not going to have good days all the time but finding the light

within yourself is the best thing that you can do.

4: Share Your Feelings

You can go through different layers of emotions each day and sharing your day with someone will help you vent out. Giving your

feelings an outlet is important whether you do that by talking to your friend or simply writing it down. keeping your feelings to yourself

is never a good idea so try to share what you feel.

5: Ask For Help

There have been a lot of efforts to remove the stigma surrounding mental illness but even then asking for help is never easy. One

of the bravest thing one person can do is ask for help and say that I’m not okay. It takes a lot of courage and there is nothing to be

ashamed of. There’s no threshold when it comes to holding pain or suffering so it’s okay to ask for help.

“You are not defined by your bad days, negative feelings or past mistakes. you are capable of so much more.”

There’s no glory in burnouts or overworking. It’s important to have self care days. It's important to stop when you are feeling

overwhelmed. It is okay to rest and move ahead when you are ready. There’s no timeline to it. It’s okay to be not okay and find ways

to make yourself feel okay.

(The writer is a MA Psychology student)