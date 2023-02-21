Houses, cowsheds damaged in huge Ganderbal mudslide

SRINAGAR, Feb 20: Several residential houses and cowsheds were damaged due to a massive mudslide that hit central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

The mudslide took place at Rezin Gagangeer area of Ganderbal district which also blocked the Srinagar Sonamarg road.

While there was no loss of life in the landslide, however two cows and two horses and a dozen sheep perished in the landslide, officials said

The Srinagar-Sonamarg road continues to remain blocked due to the landslides and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have pressed its men and machinery to clear the debris from the road to make it traffic worthy.

“The clearing operation is going on war footing”, a police officer present at the site said.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir said that 4-5 families were affected due to Sunday’s mudslide.

“We are carrying out an assessment and also immediate relief was provided to the people affected due to the mudslide,” Shyambir told reporters after visiting Rezin Gagangeer, along with SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar. He said they are looking as to how this mudslide was triggered in the area.

Soon after the incident on Sunday, rescue teams of Police, SDRF, and CRPF reached the spot and the residents of the affected area were moved to safer places. The authorities have issued cell numbers in case of any emergency or information in this regard.