Poonch, Apr 26: A two-storey house suffered extensive damage after a tree fell over it on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in Sundri Upper near Line of Control in Poonch Mandi Tehsil area in the district.

The house belonged to l Bashir Ahmed son of Subhana of Sundri Upper.

Locals said that an old tree near the house fell over the house on Wednesday evening due to which the house suffered extensive damage.

However, there was no loss of life.