Host regular cultural progs in Mubarak Mandi Complex: Div Com

JAMMU, Nov 10: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, today chaired 28th Executive Committee meeting of Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society to take important decisions for improvement of overall functioning of the society.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; CEO Jammu Smart City Limited, Rahul Yadav; Director Tourism Vivekanand Rai; Director Archives, Pardeep Kumar; Executive Director Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Deepika Sharma; Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta; besides senior officers of PWD, Culture, Cable Car corporation, Floriculture, JPDCL and other concerned.

The Executive Director MMJHS gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the project and listed the agenda points for discussion and proposed different decisions for approval of the Committee.

The Div Com called for expending the process for early floating of tenders for the remaining works.

The Divisional Commissioner, who is also the Chairman for Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society’s Executive Committee, accorded approval to hosting of regular cultural programmes in Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex (central courtyard) for promotion of the Dogra Heritage site and to attract tourists, maintenance of parks and terraces of the Royal Complex, resolving funding issues with IDFC, meeting requirement of skilled staff/ Engineers for better execution of works, Engagement of Expert Agency, installation of Vertical Lift between the Cable Car Project (Peerkho) and Mubarak Mandi Complex etc.

The Div Com also reviewed in detail the progress of works on important buildings executed in the Heritage complex.

It was informed that 5 projects have been executed in the complex and a single bid of the Central Courtyard Project has been submitted to the Chief Engineer office for approval.

It was informed that work on Renovation and Adaptive Reuse of Old Library into a cafeteria being executed by Jammu Smart City Limited is in progress, besides illumination of erstwhile Army Headquarter / Foreign Office (Old High Court Building) has been completed, while the illumination work on Royal Court (Gadvai Khana & Badi Deodi) Phase-I and Gole Ghar is almost complete.

Reviewing the Conservation & Adaptive Reuse of Queens of Raja Ram Singh, it was informed that over 50 percent work has been completed and the work is in progress besides 45 percent work on conservation of Darbar Hall has been completed.It was further informed that 30 percent conservation work on Raja Ram Singh Palace has been completed.

The Div Com directed the concerned officers to expedite the progress of work by increasing manpower and ensure that all the under execution works were completed within the set timelines. He also instructed the Executive Director to be in regular touch with contractors, consultants for resolving minor issues, if any, for speedy completion of all the ongoing works.The Div Com issued instructions to the officers of the Tourism and Culture Department to initiate activities in the Mubarak Mandi Central courtyard to attract tourists. He suggested weekend local dogra cultural shows and other such activities to attract locals as well as tourists.He also directed Executive Director MMJHS to prepare proper plan for adaptive use of Mubarak Mandi complex and start different activities.

Regarding installation of vertical lift between the cable car project (Peerkho) and Mubarak Mandi complex, it was informed that the work on preparation of Detailed Project Report is in progress.

The Div Com directed the J&K Cable Car Corporation to take care of historical buildings while executing the work.