Host J&K boys win 3-1 against HP in Himachal

NL Correspodent

Jammu, Nov 15: Hosts J&K boys made it a 3-1 win against Himachal Pradesh to open their account in the group matches of the

ongoing 48th Junior National Volleyball Championship, organised by Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) at MA Stadium, here

today.

However, in girls section, J&K registered their first win after suffering two losses in the group matches. In the third match, J&K

outplayed Uttarakhand 3-0 (25- 17, 25-18, 25-22).

In today’s matches, Ghulam Abbass, Joint Director, Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of I&B, Government of India was

the chief guest, who interacted with the teams.

The Results (League):

BOYS: J&K beat Himachal Pradesh 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13) MP beat Maharashtra 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-19); Kerala beat

Manipur 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-15); Haryana beat West Bengal 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-12); Assam beat Bihar 3-1 (25-20, 25-23, 14-

25, 25-22); Puducherry beat Uttarakhand 3-0 (25-17, 25-07, 25-13); Delhi beat Karnataka 3-1 (25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15); Gujarat

beat Rajasthan 3-2 (26-28, 27-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-07); Punjab beat Telangana 3-2 (20-25, 25-17, 15-25 25-23, 15-13); Gujarat beat

MP 3-0; Jharkhand beat Assam 3-1; Maharashtra beat Bihar 3-0; UP beat Kerala 3-1; Andhra Pardesh beat West Bengal 3-0;

Chhattisgarh beat Manipur 3-1; Karnataka beats Chandigarh 3-0; Delhi beat Uttarakhand 3-1; Tamil Nadu beat Orisa 3-2; Rajasthan

beat Jharkhand 3-1; Haryana beat West Bengal 3-0; Kerala beat Manipur 3-1; MP beats Maharashtra 3-0; UP beats Uttarakhand 3-

0.

GIRLS: Tamil Nadu beat Manipur 3-0 (25-06, 25-04, 25-06); Rajasthan beat Bihar 3-0 (25-11, 25-07, 25-07); Kearala beat Assam 3-

0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-09); Rajasthan beat Karnatka 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-10); UP beat Uttarakhand 3-0 (25-19, 25-09, 25-18);

Maharashtra beat Jharkhand 3-0 (25-09, 25-15, 25-12); Haryana beat MP 3-0; Assam beat Uttrakhand 3-2; Marharashtra beat

Karnataka 3-0; Bihar beat Uttrakhand 3-0; UP beat J&K 3-1; Telangana beat Jharkhand 3-0; Tamil Nadu beat Punjab 3-0; Gujarat

beat Manipur 3-0; West Bengal beat Puduchery 3-0; Andhra Pardesh beat Orissa 3-0; Madhya Pardesh beat J&K 3-0; Kerala beat

Assam 3-0; Rajasthan beat Bihar 3-0; Tamil Nadu beat Manipur 3-0.