Host J&K boys win 3-1 against HP in Himachal

NL Correspodent
Jammu, Nov 15: Hosts J&K boys made it a 3-1 win against Himachal Pradesh to open their account in the group matches of the
ongoing 48th Junior National Volleyball Championship, organised by Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) at MA Stadium, here
today.
However, in girls section, J&K registered their first win after suffering two losses in the group matches. In the third match, J&K
outplayed Uttarakhand 3-0 (25- 17, 25-18, 25-22).
In today’s matches, Ghulam Abbass, Joint Director, Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of I&B, Government of India was
the chief guest, who interacted with the teams.
The Results (League):
BOYS: J&K beat Himachal Pradesh 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13) MP beat Maharashtra 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-19); Kerala beat
Manipur 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-15); Haryana beat West Bengal 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-12); Assam beat Bihar 3-1 (25-20, 25-23, 14-
25, 25-22); Puducherry beat Uttarakhand 3-0 (25-17, 25-07, 25-13); Delhi beat Karnataka 3-1 (25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15); Gujarat
beat Rajasthan 3-2 (26-28, 27-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-07); Punjab beat Telangana 3-2 (20-25, 25-17, 15-25 25-23, 15-13); Gujarat beat
MP 3-0; Jharkhand beat Assam 3-1; Maharashtra beat Bihar 3-0; UP beat Kerala 3-1; Andhra Pardesh beat West Bengal 3-0;
Chhattisgarh beat Manipur 3-1; Karnataka beats Chandigarh 3-0; Delhi beat Uttarakhand 3-1; Tamil Nadu beat Orisa 3-2; Rajasthan
beat Jharkhand 3-1; Haryana beat West Bengal 3-0; Kerala beat Manipur 3-1; MP beats Maharashtra 3-0; UP beats Uttarakhand 3-
0.
GIRLS: Tamil Nadu beat Manipur 3-0 (25-06, 25-04, 25-06); Rajasthan beat Bihar 3-0 (25-11, 25-07, 25-07); Kearala beat Assam 3-
0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-09); Rajasthan beat Karnatka 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-10); UP beat Uttarakhand 3-0 (25-19, 25-09, 25-18);
Maharashtra beat Jharkhand 3-0 (25-09, 25-15, 25-12); Haryana beat MP 3-0; Assam beat Uttrakhand 3-2; Marharashtra beat
Karnataka 3-0; Bihar beat Uttrakhand 3-0; UP beat J&K 3-1; Telangana beat Jharkhand 3-0; Tamil Nadu beat Punjab 3-0; Gujarat
beat Manipur 3-0; West Bengal beat Puduchery 3-0; Andhra Pardesh beat Orissa 3-0; Madhya Pardesh beat J&K 3-0; Kerala beat
Assam 3-0; Rajasthan beat Bihar 3-0; Tamil Nadu beat Manipur 3-0.