Host Doda Lifts U-19 Boys Divisional Level Kho-Kho championship

NL Corresspondent

Doda, Oct 03: The Divisional Level Kho-Kho championship for U/19 boys was won by Doda against Jammu by a huge margin of an inning and 15 points her in the Sports Stadium Doda

Udhampur ends up at 3rd place after beating Kathua by an inning and 4 points in a one-sided match.

Earlier today, in the semi-finals, Jammu beat Udhampur by a margin of 10 points, whereas Kathua lost the match by an inning and 15 points against the hosts.

The sports carnival, which started on the 12th of last month, finally came to an end. Around 1300 male and female players, coaches, and team managers of various districts of J&K UT participated in the disciplines of Volleyball, wrestling, and Kho Kho.

The carnival was inaugurated on 12th September 2023 by the District Development Commissioner Doda Vishesh Mahajan in the presence of SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, DIO Sh. Mohammad Ashraf Wani and various other district officers of the district Doda.

All the events were organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K (UT) under the patronage of Shubash Chander Chibber, Director Youth Services and Sports, and supervised by Suram Chand Sharma, Joint Director Youth Services and Sports J&K, while Jaffer Haider Sheikh, DYSSO Doda was the organising secretary / manager of the events.

Today was the last day of carnival. ZPEO Doda Suresh Padha distributed trophies and merit certificates among the winners. He, on behalf of DYSSO Doda, congratulated all the players, coaches, managers, and all staff of host district for making all the events successful and later thanked everyone whosoever was a part of this tournament.