Home Minister Amit Shah arriving in Rajouri amid tight security cover tomorrow

To meet families of Jan 1 attack victims; chair high
level security meet in Jammu; likely to announce more
measures for strengthening VDCs in Rajouri district
Yogesh
Jammu Tawi, Jan 12: Amid multi-layer security cover,
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Rajouri
tomorrow (Friday) and meet the families of slain in the
recent attacks at Dhangri area of the district. Shah will
also chair a security review meet and likely to announce
measures to strengthen the Village Defence Guards in the
districts.
Reliable sources told that Shah will reach Dhangri village
of Rajouri in the morning at around 11 am. “Security
arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth
arrival of the Home Minister,” sources said, adding that “A
high alert has been sounded on highways, Rajouri district
and also in parts of Jammu. All security agencies have
been put on high alert.”
“The Home Minister will meet members of all three
families who have lost their family members in January 1
attack in Dhangri,” a source privy to Home Minister’s
itinerary, said. Sources said that the Home Minister may
hand over job letters to next of kin of slain Dhangri attack
victims.
BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul confirmed that
the Home Minister is visiting Rajouri tomorrow. "He will fly
back to Delhi after chairing a security meet in Jammu,"
Koul said.
Sources said that the Home Minister will get the feedback
from the security officials on the recent attack on the
civilians in Dhangri village and the progress achieved so
far in the investigations of the Special Investigation Team
(SIT) constituted by the police top brass.
Sources said that Home Minister may likely announce
some security measures that include further strengthening
of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in Rajouri district as
demanded by the locals there in the wake of January 1
attack in which seven civilians including two minors lost
their lives. The locals of Dhangri, Rajouri in their
memorandum submitted to LG Manoj Sinha had
demanded strengthening of VDCs/VDGs on the lines of
Doda district and covering the entire district under strict
CCTV surveillance. The locals had also demanded
patrolling of Army on vital roads and protection of temples
in the district.