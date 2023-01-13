Home Minister Amit Shah arriving in Rajouri amid tight security cover tomorrow

To meet families of Jan 1 attack victims; chair high

level security meet in Jammu; likely to announce more

measures for strengthening VDCs in Rajouri district

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Jan 12: Amid multi-layer security cover,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Rajouri

tomorrow (Friday) and meet the families of slain in the

recent attacks at Dhangri area of the district. Shah will

also chair a security review meet and likely to announce

measures to strengthen the Village Defence Guards in the

districts.

Reliable sources told that Shah will reach Dhangri village

of Rajouri in the morning at around 11 am. “Security

arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth

arrival of the Home Minister,” sources said, adding that “A

high alert has been sounded on highways, Rajouri district

and also in parts of Jammu. All security agencies have

been put on high alert.”

“The Home Minister will meet members of all three

families who have lost their family members in January 1

attack in Dhangri,” a source privy to Home Minister’s

itinerary, said. Sources said that the Home Minister may

hand over job letters to next of kin of slain Dhangri attack

victims.

BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul confirmed that

the Home Minister is visiting Rajouri tomorrow. "He will fly

back to Delhi after chairing a security meet in Jammu,"

Koul said.

Sources said that the Home Minister will get the feedback

from the security officials on the recent attack on the

civilians in Dhangri village and the progress achieved so

far in the investigations of the Special Investigation Team

(SIT) constituted by the police top brass.

Sources said that Home Minister may likely announce

some security measures that include further strengthening

of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in Rajouri district as

demanded by the locals there in the wake of January 1

attack in which seven civilians including two minors lost

their lives. The locals of Dhangri, Rajouri in their

memorandum submitted to LG Manoj Sinha had

demanded strengthening of VDCs/VDGs on the lines of

Doda district and covering the entire district under strict

CCTV surveillance. The locals had also demanded

patrolling of Army on vital roads and protection of temples

in the district.