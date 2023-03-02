Home Credit India unveils Holi campaign

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Home Credit India (HCIN), a local arm of the leading global consumer finance provider, today launched the third campaign under its ‘Zindagi Hit!’ brand. In the run-up to the Holi festival, the new digital AV showcases Home Credit as an enabler towards fulfilling consumer aspirations and helping them lead a life of financial independence. Home Credit India had launched its new brand thought “Zindagi Hit!”, during Diwali in October last year. It was followed up with the second leg of the brand campaign – ‘Khushiyon Mein Der Kaisi’ – launched in December. Speaking on the new campaign under ‘Zindagi Hit!’ brand thought, Ashish Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India, said, “The narrative of this new brand campaign hinges on accessibility, convenience, and trust. The brand thought ‘Zindagi Hit!’ aims to foster financial freedom to millions of people and help them celebrate all moments of life with respect. Home Credit believes loan is an empowerment for right use cases and we are focused on addressing the unmet credit needs of our customers by combining the convenience of varied financing options such as EMI Card to transparency and accessibility.”