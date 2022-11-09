Hockey Premier League on Poonch Linkup Day

By Northlines -

NL Correspondent
Poonch, Nov 09: To celebrate Poonch Linkup Day, Indian Army organised Hockey Tournament at Stadium, here in
support with Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) and J&K Sports Council (JKSC) at Astroturf Stadium, here
today.
In the opening girls match, Sham Lal Hockey Club held Khelo Centre to a goalless draw. In total, four teams are
taking part in this event. In boys’ category, six teams have registered for the competition.
In the opening function, Narinder Suri (DPO Poonch), Bashir Ahmed (Manager Sports Council), Narjeet Singh, Narinder
Singh, Matinderpal Singh, Ranveet Singh (both Hockey Coaches) and members of the city society.
The match was officiated by the technical panel including Rajinder Singh Toofan, Harmik Singh, Sunil Raina and
Shokat Ahmed.

