Hockey Premier League on Poonch Linkup Day

NL Correspondent

Poonch, Nov 09: To celebrate Poonch Linkup Day, Indian Army organised Hockey Tournament at Sports Stadium, here in

support with Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) and J&K Sports Council (JKSC) at Astroturf Stadium, here

today.

In the opening girls match, Sham Lal Hockey Club held Khelo India Centre to a goalless draw. In total, four teams are

taking part in this event. In boys’ category, six teams have registered for the competition.

In the opening function, Narinder Suri (DPO Poonch), Bashir Ahmed (Manager Sports Council), Narjeet Singh, Narinder

Singh, Matinderpal Singh, Ranveet Singh (both Hockey Coaches) and members of the city society.

The match was officiated by the technical panel including Rajinder Singh Toofan, Harmik Singh, Sunil Raina and

Shokat Ahmed.