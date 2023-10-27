HMD Global launches Nokia 105 Classic with Stylish design, UPI payments starting Rs 999

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Oct 28: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces an exciting addition to its market-leading feature phone portfolio with the new Nokia 105 Classic, starting at just Rs. 999.

The phone comes with an inbuilt UPI application, combining the trusted reliability of Nokia phones with the convenience and accessibility of UPI, enabling users to securely and seamlessly perform UPI payment transactions even without a smartphone.

Nokia 105 Classic comes with an assured one year replacement guarantee. Featuring wireless radio, incredible battery life, simplicity and accessible price points, the device offers the reassurance and reliability expected from a Nokia phone.



With the feature-packed Nokia 105 Classic in the under INR 1000 segment, we strive to bridge digital divide and enable financial access for all.”

Designed to Keep You Connected

Nokia 105 Classic has undergone rigorous durability testing to withstand even the toughest environments, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity no matter the circumstances. The carefully considered spacing between each button on the keymat, makes it easy to dial and text, even in the dark.

Enhanced User Experience and Improved Audio

Nokia 105 Classic's ergonomic design and compact shape are specially moulded to feel great in the hand and easily slip into your pocket when you're on the go.

Battery for Days

Nokia 105 Classic is equipped with an 800mAh battery, providing extended standby time and allowing for uninterrupted conversations from sunrise to sunset.

Nokia 105 Classic comes loaded with features designed to keep users entertained and productive. It offers a wireless FM radio, allowing users to listen to their favourite stations without the need for a headset.

Nokia understands the importance of durability, and each Nokia phone is meticulously tested to ensure it can withstand the challenges of daily use. The Nokia 105 Classic is no exception, built with passion and designed to deliver exceptional performance even in the most demanding situations.

