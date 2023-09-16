History in the making: JKCA to host Punjab, Chandigarh, HP teams for practice matches

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Sept 16: As part of the preparatory camps before the BCCI's official domestic tournaments, the history creator Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) is all set to host the formidable teams of Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh in the first of its kind practice matches to be held in Srinagar and Jammu from September 24 to October 10, 2023.

“The Senior Men's Punjab team is touring Jammu and Kashmir for a three-match T20 series as part of JKCA's preparatory camp for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The camp will begin on September 23 and the matches will be played at SK Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, while the teams from Punjab and Himachal will feature in the One-Day matches as part of practice to the host team for the forthcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy,” informed Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA in a statement issued today.

Brig Gupta further informed that JKCA will similarly host the senior and U-19 women's team from Chandigarh to play practice matches with JKCA senior and U-19 women's teams at Jammu as part of preparatory camp for upcoming BCCI's Tournaments.

“Efforts are on to host a team from Himachal Pradesh also for the practice matches,” the statement added.

The planning for these practice matches has been done by Member Cricket Operations and Development, Mithun Manhas.

“To mark this special and pathbreaking occasion, special team jerseys are being provided to all the players participating in these matches,” informed Mithun Manhas.

It is pertinent to mention here that JKCA is leaving no stone unturned in honing the skill of players and providing them ample opportunities to showcase their cricketing skill and be prepared to represent J&K in the BCCI's official tours.

The decision of hosting teams is unquestionably historic as it has never been a custom or you may call it a system in JKCA.

It may be recalled that JKCA senior men's team had already toured to Tamil Nadu for the prestigious Buchi Babu Invitational Cricket Tournament, while the U-23 Men's team is all set to participate in JP Attray Memorial Cricket Tournament at Chandigarh from September 20, 2023.