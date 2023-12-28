Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan

Melbourne, Dec 28 : In a bizarre and hilarious event, the second session of the day three of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan was delayed as the third umpire Richard Illingworth got stuck in a lift.



The second Test between the World Test Championship winners and the Asian side, a Boxing Day affair, is taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“The game is delayed because the third umpire … is stuck in the lift #AUSvPAK,” tweeted cricket.com.au.

Minutes later, Richard was able to make his way into his sitting area and players started the game.

The second innings of Australia is in progress and they are inching towards a 150-run lead.