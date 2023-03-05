Highland Park Kud, Tulip Garden thrown open for public

Jammu Tawi, Mar 4: The Department of Floriculture, Parks & Gardens today opened the Tulip Garden at Highland Park Kud District Udhampur.

Director General, Floriculture, Parks & Gardens Jammu, S. Jatinder Singh declared the park open in presence of Sarpanch Kud, Kuldeep Kumar, local PRI members and other officers of the Department, marking the beginning of new tourist season.

In his address, the Director General Floriculture said that Jammu and Kashmir is enriched with unparalleled beauty and natural landscapes which have huge potential for tourism. He also advised the locals to conduct different activities to promote their culture as well as their folklore to attract the tourists.

The Department has planted 12000 bulbs of 5 different varieties of Tulips at Highland Park Kud Udhampur. On this occasion, the Director General informed that this year first big Tulip Garden is being developed in Jammu Division at Sanasar District Ramban at an area of approx. 40 kanals, where the department has planted 2.7 lakh Tulip bulbs of 25 different varieties.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarpanch Kud appreciated the Floriculture Department for developing a beautiful Tulip Garden at Highland Park Kud which will be a boon and attraction for public/tourists.

Meanwhile, locals, as well as tourists currently in Highland Park Kud thronged in large number to get a glimpse of the tulips in the garden on the first day of its opening.