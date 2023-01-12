Higher reaches receive fresh snowfall, rains lash plains

Except Sgr-Jmu highway, all major highways, roads
closed for vehicular movement; Weatherman
predicts more snow, rains till Jan 13
Raja Syed Rather
Srinagar, Jan 11 (KNO): Several higher reaches of
Kashmir including the famous ski-resort, Gulmarg
experienced fresh snowfall on Wednesday while the
plains including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu
and Kashmir, received light rainfall, bringing down the
temperature further across Kashmir. The weatherman,
however, predicted more snow and rains in Kashmir till
Friday.
Reports reaching said that snowfall has occurred at
multiple places including Gurez, Gulmarg, Sonamarg,
Machil, Karnah, Tangdhar and other places of Kashmir
today.
The plains of Kashmir including Srinagar have received
light rainfall today, leading to the plummeting of the
maximum temperature further in the Valley.
Director Meteorological department (MeT), Sonum Lotus
told that there will be a gradual increase in intensity and
distribution of snow or rain as the day progresses with
main activity towards evening and night.
“Some places, mainly higher reaches may receive heavy
snowfall,” he said, adding that on Thursday, there is a
possibility of widespread light to moderate snow and rain
in plains of Jammu.
He further added that light snowfall or rains would occur
at a few places on Friday.
Moreover, Lotus as per the forecast said that the
weather would remain mainly dry from January 14-17.
Pertinently, a fresh Western Disturbance has affected
Jammu and Kashmir from today, which would result in
light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches and light
snowfall in plains as well.
Meanwhile, the fresh snowfall has led to the closure of
Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road, Mughal Road, Karnah-
Kupwara and Bandipora-Gurez roads.
Officials said that the roads have been closed as
precautionary measures after the fresh snowfall led to
the slippery conditions of the roads.
However, Srinagar-Jammu highway remained open for
vehicular movement.
Moreover, Police established Emergency Helpdesk
Control Rooms for the general public in order to
facilitate them in case of any untoward incident or
distress. For any emergency or exigency, general public
can also dial 112.
For Bandipora district, the helpline numbers are; PCR
Bandipora 01957225278, 9596767430, ASP Bandipora
9596767453, DYSP HQRS Bandipora 9596767440,
SDPO Gurez 7006795292, SHO PS Gurez
7006250037, SHO PS Tulail 7780922131, DO Police
Post Izmarg 9419991882, SHO PS Bandipora
9596767411, SHO PS Pethkote 9596767415, SHO PS
Aragam 9596767421, DO Police Post Aloosa
9596767416, DO Police Post Sumlar 9596767413, DO
Police Post Ajas 9596767452, SHO PS Hajin
9596767431 & SHO PS Sumbal 9596767441.
For district Budgam, the helpline numbers include PCR
Budgam 01951-255207, 01951-255042, 8082567612,
SHO Budgam 9419000538, SHO Magam 9906449794,
SHO Khansahib 9596000212, SHO Chadoora
7006411196, SHO Charar-e-Sharief 9797279660, SHO
Khag 9419905840, SHO Breewah 7006252476, DO
Humhama 6005599737, DO Soibugh 9906000474, DO
Narbal 9797626526, DO Waterihail 9419007052, DO
Pakerpora 9797985415, Out-Post Hardipanzo
9596203940, DO Mouchwa 9797290222.
For district Kulgam, the helpline numbers include Police
Control Kulgam (PCR) 01931260486, 7889786112, ASP
Kulgam 9906605555, DySP Hqrs Kulgam 7051510654,
SDPO DH Pora 7051510676, SHO PS Kulgam
7051510661, SHO PS Yaripora 7051510662, SHO PS
DH Pora 7051510663, SHO PS Devsar 7051510664,
SHO PS Qazigund 7051510665, SHO PS Qaimoh
7051510667, SHO PS Manzgam 7051510671, SHO PS
Behibagh 7051510669, SHO PS Kund 7051510670, IC
PP Frisal 7051510668, IC PP JT 7051510680, IC PP
Mirbazar 7051510679.
PCR Srinagar 0194-2477567, 9596222550,
9596222551, PCR Ganderbal 01942416564,
01942416478, 9906668731, PCR Awantipora
01933247369, 7051404001, PCR Shopian 9596768831,
01933-261891, 9596768831, PCR Anantnag 01932-
222870, 01932-222100, 9596777669, PCR Handwara
01955262295, 9906767076, PCR Sopore 01954-
222312, 01954-225333, 9596773024, PCR Baramulla
01952234410, 01952237830, 9596767768, PCR
Kupwara 01955-252451, 9596152621, 7051404938,
PCR Pulwama 01933-241280, 01933-241986,
8491942867, 9070123536 and PCR Kashmir: 0194-
2506506, 0194-2506507.
Police also appealed to people to avail any kind of
assistance by dialing 112—(KNO)