Higher reaches receive fresh snowfall, rains lash plains

Except Sgr-Jmu highway, all major highways, roads

closed for vehicular movement; Weatherman

predicts more snow, rains till Jan 13

Raja Syed Rather

Srinagar, Jan 11 (KNO): Several higher reaches of

Kashmir including the famous ski-resort, Gulmarg

experienced fresh snowfall on Wednesday while the

plains including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu

and Kashmir, received light rainfall, bringing down the

temperature further across Kashmir. The weatherman,

however, predicted more snow and rains in Kashmir till

Friday.

Reports reaching said that snowfall has occurred at

multiple places including Gurez, Gulmarg, Sonamarg,

Machil, Karnah, Tangdhar and other places of Kashmir

today.

The plains of Kashmir including Srinagar have received

light rainfall today, leading to the plummeting of the

maximum temperature further in the Valley.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Sonum Lotus

told that there will be a gradual increase in intensity and

distribution of snow or rain as the day progresses with

main activity towards evening and night.

“Some places, mainly higher reaches may receive heavy

snowfall,” he said, adding that on Thursday, there is a

possibility of widespread light to moderate snow and rain

in plains of Jammu.

He further added that light snowfall or rains would occur

at a few places on Friday.

Moreover, Lotus as per the forecast said that the

weather would remain mainly dry from January 14-17.

Pertinently, a fresh Western Disturbance has affected

Jammu and Kashmir from today, which would result in

light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches and light

snowfall in plains as well.

Meanwhile, the fresh snowfall has led to the closure of

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road, Mughal Road, Karnah-

Kupwara and Bandipora-Gurez roads.

Officials said that the roads have been closed as

precautionary measures after the fresh snowfall led to

the slippery conditions of the roads.

However, Srinagar-Jammu highway remained open for

vehicular movement.

Moreover, Police established Emergency Helpdesk

Control Rooms for the general public in order to

facilitate them in case of any untoward incident or

distress. For any emergency or exigency, general public

can also dial 112.

For Bandipora district, the helpline numbers are; PCR

Bandipora 01957225278, 9596767430, ASP Bandipora

9596767453, DYSP HQRS Bandipora 9596767440,

SDPO Gurez 7006795292, SHO PS Gurez

7006250037, SHO PS Tulail 7780922131, DO Police

Post Izmarg 9419991882, SHO PS Bandipora

9596767411, SHO PS Pethkote 9596767415, SHO PS

Aragam 9596767421, DO Police Post Aloosa

9596767416, DO Police Post Sumlar 9596767413, DO

Police Post Ajas 9596767452, SHO PS Hajin

9596767431 & SHO PS Sumbal 9596767441.

For district Budgam, the helpline numbers include PCR

Budgam 01951-255207, 01951-255042, 8082567612,

SHO Budgam 9419000538, SHO Magam 9906449794,

SHO Khansahib 9596000212, SHO Chadoora

7006411196, SHO Charar-e-Sharief 9797279660, SHO

Khag 9419905840, SHO Breewah 7006252476, DO

Humhama 6005599737, DO Soibugh 9906000474, DO

Narbal 9797626526, DO Waterihail 9419007052, DO

Pakerpora 9797985415, Out-Post Hardipanzo

9596203940, DO Mouchwa 9797290222.

For district Kulgam, the helpline numbers include Police

Control Kulgam (PCR) 01931260486, 7889786112, ASP

Kulgam 9906605555, DySP Hqrs Kulgam 7051510654,

SDPO DH Pora 7051510676, SHO PS Kulgam

7051510661, SHO PS Yaripora 7051510662, SHO PS

DH Pora 7051510663, SHO PS Devsar 7051510664,

SHO PS Qazigund 7051510665, SHO PS Qaimoh

7051510667, SHO PS Manzgam 7051510671, SHO PS

Behibagh 7051510669, SHO PS Kund 7051510670, IC

PP Frisal 7051510668, IC PP JT 7051510680, IC PP

Mirbazar 7051510679.

PCR Srinagar 0194-2477567, 9596222550,

9596222551, PCR Ganderbal 01942416564,

01942416478, 9906668731, PCR Awantipora

01933247369, 7051404001, PCR Shopian 9596768831,

01933-261891, 9596768831, PCR Anantnag 01932-

222870, 01932-222100, 9596777669, PCR Handwara

01955262295, 9906767076, PCR Sopore 01954-

222312, 01954-225333, 9596773024, PCR Baramulla

01952234410, 01952237830, 9596767768, PCR

Kupwara 01955-252451, 9596152621, 7051404938,

PCR Pulwama 01933-241280, 01933-241986,

8491942867, 9070123536 and PCR Kashmir: 0194-

2506506, 0194-2506507.

Police also appealed to people to avail any kind of

assistance by dialing 112—(KNO)