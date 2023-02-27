High-Speed Airtel 5G Services Now Available In 13 Jammu And Kashmir Towns

JAMMU, Feb 27: Bharti Airtel on Monday announced it has launched its high-speed 5G services in Jammu and Kashmir Katra, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Rajouri, thereby taking the new-age services to a total of 13 towns across the union territory. Airtel 5G services are already live in Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, and Khour. In a release, the telecom services provider Airtel said the services would be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across all the cities in due course of time. “Connectivity to our customers in the Valley is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most,” said Adarsh Verma, COO of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Bharti Airtel. “Customers in these thirteen cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” he added. Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and in Africa. The telecom giant on Monday said its unique 5G users had crossed the 10 million milestone.

“Airtel was the first service provider to roll out 5G services in the country in October 2022. Today, Airtel 5G Plus is available across all states in the country,” said the telecom operator, adding that it is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with 5G services by March 2024. Telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country from October 2022 onwards. The government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in August 2022, asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country. Department of Telecom had received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction. What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed. In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay. The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.