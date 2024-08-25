Hezbollah Attack Sparks Israeli Air Strikes as Conflict Escalates

As tensions rise between Lebanon militant group Hezbollah and neighboring Israel, both sides launched major military operations over the weekend according to reports. Hezbollah announced it had sent explosive drones and over 100 rockets into northern Israeli territory, targeting strategic sites. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces initiated preemptive airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon that posed an “imminent threat”.

The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel flared up again after weeks of growing tensions. Hezbollah, backed by regional ally Iran, had pledged retaliation for the assassination of one of its commanders. In response to detected preparations for “large-scale attacks”, Israeli jets struck terror targets belonging to Hezbollah along the border. Israel declared a 48-hour state of emergency and delayed flights at Ben Gurion airport amid safety concerns.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an urgent meeting of Israel's security cabinet to address the threat. Both sides appeared prepared for a potential major confrontation in Lebanon. The violence is the latest escalation during months of sporadic border clashes since fighting broke out in Gaza last fall. As diplomatic efforts continue in Egypt, the possibility of full-scale war looms large over the volatile region.