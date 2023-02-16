Hero MotoCorp launches ‘Xoom’

agencies

Jammu Tawi: Redefining the scooter category and charting the next phase of its tech-enabled journey in the scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched the new 110cc scooter – Xoom in Jammu. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Over the years, Hero MotoCorp has introduced iconic brands that have captivated the nation and continue to enjoy a strong consumer connect. With the unmatched style and performance of Hero Xoom, we are turning a new leaf in our journey to redefine the scooter segment.

The new Hero XOOM is an outcome of our deep understanding of the needs of young India & our commitment to introduce future-oriented technologies which will help strengthen our scooter portfolio. The ones who are looking for an exciting ride, and are at the forefront of innovation will definitely be drawn to the dynamic character of the Hero Xoom.”

Dr. Arun Jaura, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) said, “The new Hero Xoom reinstates our commitment to drive in the future of mobility. The scooter segment has witnessed an increasing preference for two-wheelers with a sporty character, and Hero Xoom hits the sweet spot with its futuristic structure, engineering play and performance. In addition to bringing the first-in-industry ‘Corner Bending Lights’, the new scooter ups the tech quotient with the revolutionary i3S technology, LED Headlamps & Tail Lamp and Bluetooth connectivity. The Hero Xoom is a strong addition to our attractive and comprehensive portfolio of scooters.”

Launched in three variants – Sheet Drum, Cast Drum and Cast Disc, Hero Xoom scooter is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an introductory price of INR 72,099 (LX -Sheet Drum), INR 75,299 (VX – Cast Drum) and INR 80,199 (ZX – Cast Drum)