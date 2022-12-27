Here’s how to keep your skin and hair healthy throughout the winter season

DR. CHANDNI JAIN GUPTA

With the winter season going on, the drop in humidity and temperature levels leaves the skin and hair to feel itchy, dry and rough causing several people to

lose their natural glow when the weather gets cold and on the other hand stripping the moisturiser from the hair can cause it to become frizzy and vulnerable

to breakage.

Along with the cold air and wind, artificial heat from the heater can also be a big factor to strip the skin and hair from any kind of moisture causing dry skin

along with several hair problems.

While the odds are stacked against us from getting healthy skin and hair in winters, here are some of the tips one can follow for keeping the skin and hair

hydrated and healthy even in the cold weather-

1. Moisturizing the skin- A proper skincare arsenal always consist of a good moisturizer that suits an individual’s skin which helps replenish the skin with

valuable lipids and restoring hydration. Apart from hydrating the skin, a good moisturizer will soothe the skin and restore its glow.

2. Drinking lots of fluids- While moisturizer’s become important part of the skincare routine during the winter season, it is also important to drink plenty of

fluids to allow the skin to hydrate itself from the inside out without need of any external factors.

3. Ditch the hot showers- Hot showers are one of the biggest cause of dry skin in winter season as it zaps moisture from not only the skin but also the hair,

making them brittle and more vulnerable than usual. On the other hand, bathing with lukewarm water (at about 98 Degrees) can help prevent this from

happening.

4. Using overnight hydration masks- Wearing overnight hydration masks two or three times a week can help your skin feel much better and moisturized

while preventing it from getting rough.

5. Regular oiling of the hair- Oiling the hair regularly can have several benefits for the scalp and even hair growth but in winter season it becomes a must

for the hair to get natural oils. Oiling regularly will help nourish the hair roots and strengthen the hair follicles by moisturising the scalp and promoting

blood supply in the hair roots.

6. Always dry your hair after washing- Some people tend to leave their hair alone after washing which can cause even more damage to the hair than one

can imagine. Leaving the hair wet for a long time lets the hair shaft to expand, making it very prone to breakage. It is also worth noting that the hair

should be dried using air or fan because rubbing your hair harshly and vigorously using a towel to dry it can cause damage to your hair.

7. Avoid shampooing more than once or twice a week- Excessive use of shampoo can strip the hair off the protective oils from the scalp, making

shampooing to a limited times a week necessary.

8. Don’t forget to use conditioner- It is important to use a conditioner after washing your hair to moisturize and protect the outermost layer of your hair, and

make it smooth and shiny, while getting rid of the frizziness and the resulting breakage

