Heli Services to Chenab Valley and Peer Panjal area of Jammu Division to start from next week

JAMMU, DEC 9: The people of Pir Panjal and Chenab region of Jammu division will soon be provided Heli services to air travel to the winter capital and back home.

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar today held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar and other concerned officers to review the preparedness for starting the services.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioners, Pawan Kumar Sharma; Pankaj Katoch; Joint Director Tourism, Sunaina Sharma; Director Airport Jammu; Representative of Global Vectra Helicorp Pvt. Ltd; CISF; Civil Aviation Department and other concerned officers, while Deputy Commissioners of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar participated in the meeting through Video Conferencing.The meeting was informed that to concede the long pending demand of hilly districts for resuming heli services, the UT Government has recently finalized the tenders for the same.

The Div Com directed the concerned DCs to appoint Nodal Officers and conduct joint inspection with the technical team of Global Vectra Helicorp to ensure readiness of the designated helipads in their respective districts.The Div Com also discussed in detail the modalities for starting the services and asked the DCs to notify timing and fare schedule to all designated places. He also directed Global Vectra Helicorp to explore the provision of online ticket booking for the convenience of the people.The Div Com appointed Joint Director Tourism as Nodal Officer for coordinating with Global Vectra Helicorp for hassle free services. The Joint Director Tourism was directed to establish a dedicated counter and appoint a team of officials for ticket booking at TRC Jammu.

The Div Com also stressed that a dedicated counter at Jammu Airport be installed for ticket bookings which shall be managed by Joint Director Tourism.

The Div Com instructed Global Vectra Helicorp to send timely messages to the confirmed passengers about cancellation of sorties due to bad weather conditions.

The Div Com instructed the DCs to give vide publicity and notify the fares and timings at Hospitals, Bus Stand and other prominent places for information of the general public.While giving details of routes and fare the representatives of Civil Aviation informed that the fare from Jammu to Rajouri will be 2000, Jammu to Poonch 4000, Jammu to Doda 2500, Jammu to Kishtwar 4000, Kishtwar to Nawapachi 1500, Kishtwar to Sounder 1000, Kishtwar to Inshan 2000.The Div Com said that the operation of a regular helicopter service would not only provide immense relief to the locals but will also help during medical emergencies. The meeting was informed that the procedure for medical emergencies will also be finalized.