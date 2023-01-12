HED 'censure' Pattan college principal over misconduct

KNO Correspondent
Srinagar, Jan 11 (KNO): The Jammu and Kashmir
higher education department has invoked Civil Service
Rule 30 to 'censure' college principals over misconduct.
The Higher Education Department (HED) has
reprimanded the college Principal and issued a strict
warning against the Principal of Government Degree
College (GDC) Pattan Prof Tariq Ashai under Rule 30 (i)
"censure" of the civil service (Classification, Control, and
Appeal) Rules 1956.”
The JK HED had attached the in-charge Principal
Government Degree College (GDC) Pattan over serious
allegations levelled against him for his misbehaviour at
Cluster University Srinagar (CUS).
The attachment order was issued by HED after a written
complaint was submitted by the dean of Academic
Affairs of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS).
Following this, the HED ordered an inquiry, and Prof.
Tariq Ashai was attached to the Administrative
Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu, till the outcome of
the inquiry.
Additional Secretary HED, Sushil Kumar Khajuria was
appointed as the inquiry officer.
As per the order, the inquiry officer has submitted the
inquiry report with the recommendation that Prof. Tariq
Ashai has not maintained the sanctity of the chair.
”As such a strict warning under Rule 30 of the Civil
Service (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules 1956
i.e may be issued with the advice to restrain from such
acts even in adverse situations and shall remain careful
in future," the order reads.
"However, the victim, Prof Khurshid Ahmad controller
CUS may also be admonished to refrain from such acts
which may lead to provocation," the order reads.
As already reported, Prof. Ashai was attached for
physically assaulting the Controller examination CUS
over some official issue in presence of the Vice
Chancellor CUS, Deans, and other administrative staff
members of the University.
The VC CUS, who was present at the spot, had
immediately written to the LG office and HED following
which Prof Ashai was attached to HED civil secretariat in
Jammu.