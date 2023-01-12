HED 'censure' Pattan college principal over misconduct

KNO Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 11 (KNO): The Jammu and Kashmir

higher education department has invoked Civil Service

Rule 30 to 'censure' college principals over misconduct.

The Higher Education Department (HED) has

reprimanded the college Principal and issued a strict

warning against the Principal of Government Degree

College (GDC) Pattan Prof Tariq Ashai under Rule 30 (i)

"censure" of the civil service (Classification, Control, and

Appeal) Rules 1956.”

The JK HED had attached the in-charge Principal

Government Degree College (GDC) Pattan over serious

allegations levelled against him for his misbehaviour at

Cluster University Srinagar (CUS).

The attachment order was issued by HED after a written

complaint was submitted by the dean of Academic

Affairs of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS).

Following this, the HED ordered an inquiry, and Prof.

Tariq Ashai was attached to the Administrative

Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu, till the outcome of

the inquiry.

Additional Secretary HED, Sushil Kumar Khajuria was

appointed as the inquiry officer.

As per the order, the inquiry officer has submitted the

inquiry report with the recommendation that Prof. Tariq

Ashai has not maintained the sanctity of the chair.

”As such a strict warning under Rule 30 of the Civil

Service (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules 1956

i.e may be issued with the advice to restrain from such

acts even in adverse situations and shall remain careful

in future," the order reads.

"However, the victim, Prof Khurshid Ahmad controller

CUS may also be admonished to refrain from such acts

which may lead to provocation," the order reads.

As already reported, Prof. Ashai was attached for

physically assaulting the Controller examination CUS

over some official issue in presence of the Vice

Chancellor CUS, Deans, and other administrative staff

members of the University.

The VC CUS, who was present at the spot, had

immediately written to the LG office and HED following

which Prof Ashai was attached to HED civil secretariat in

Jammu.