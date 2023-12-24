Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Mandi, Dec 24 : A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Sunday beyond Manali towards Sissu as a large number of tourists flocked the major hill stations in Himachal Pradesh for Christmas and New Year celebrations.



The police struggled to regulate the traffic as there was a heavy rush of tourist vehicles on the Manali-Leh highway.

The Atal tunnel and Sissu are covered with thick blanket of snow which is a major attraction for tourists.



Meanwhile, a long traffic jam was being witnessed on the Bhunter-Manikran road between Kasol and Manikaran as visitors were swarming the major tourist destinations.

Tourist influx started gaining momentum on the Christmas eve.



Hoteliers of Kullu-Manali, who had been facing a sharp decline in the tourist arrival since the rain fury in July, were elated as room occupancy in hotels surged up to 80 per cent for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Manali Administration will organise a winter carnival in Manali from January 2 to 6. Cultural and sports activities will be organised to entertain the audience. The major attraction of the event will be a beauty pageant contest in which Winter Queen Manali will be selected.