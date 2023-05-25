Heavy rains lash Jammu region, landslide blocks J-K highway

Jammu Tawi, May 24: In a respite from the scorching heat wave conditions, heavy rains on Wednesday lashed various areas of the Jammu region bringing down the temperature.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked for a brief period due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district.

The traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended Wednesday after heavy rains triggered mudslides and shooting stones at few places in Ramban, officials said.

He said the highway has been closed for traffic movement till further clearance. “Efforts are underway to restore highway for traffic movement”, official added.

There were rains in various areas of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Rajouri and Reasi districts on Wednesday, officials said.

A hailstorm hit Cheddi area in Udhampur district, causing damage to crops, they said. Flash Floods were triggered in some areas of hilly belts of Rajouri and Ramban due to heavy rains, the officials said.

Heavy rains lashed the Jammu city around late afternoon leading to dip in temperature, they said. The rains have brought much relief to the people battling with a scorching heat wave going on for the past one week.

Reports from Srinagar said that rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir while Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted intermittent rain in plains and snowfall over the higher reaches of J&K during the next 24 hours.

Currently, the weather is overcast and Cloudy with light rain at scattered places in Jammu & Kashmir.

Intermittent Rain coupled with thunderstorms & snowfall over higher reaches at most places of Jammu and Kashmir with the possibility of Hailstorm & strong gusty winds at a few places can't be ruled out in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the MeT office said.

It said the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with the possibility of a brief spell of rain or thunderstorm towards late afternoon or evening on May 25-26. From May 27-30 the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeT office has advised farmers to suspend all farm operations till the weather improves while commuters have been asked to confirm road status from concerned traffic police prior to embarking on long journeys, especially on the Zojila pass on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway and Srinagar- Jammu road.

Srinagar and its adjoining areas were lashed by rains resulting in a slight drop in day and night temperatures. Srinagar received 6.9mm of rainfall, Qazigund 8.2mm, Pahalgam 22.2mm, Kokernag 105mm, Kupwara 10.6 mm and Gulmarg 21.0 mm during the past 24 hours till 0830 hours today.

Srinagar recorded a low of 13.5 degree Celsius against 14.8 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 1.8 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund had a low of 12.4 degree Celsius against 10.8 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.3 degree Celsius for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.2 degree Celsius against 10.2 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 3.0 degree Celsius above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Kupwara settled at 12.4 degree Celsius against 12.6 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 2.0 degree Celsius above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.4 degree Celsius against 11.6 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 1.3 degree Celsius above normal for the picnic place of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 6.0 degree Celsius against 9.0 degree Celsius last night and it was below normal by 2.2 degree Celsius for the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the MeT office said.