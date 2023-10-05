Health Parliament Joins the Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consortium

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Health Parliament, a distinguished Strategic Business Unit of Digital Health Associates based in India, is proud to announce the invitation to join the membership to the Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium (CAIC).

This significant step underscores Health Parliament's commitment to fostering sustainable development through the ethical and responsible utilization of artificial intelligence (AI), and Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, founder of Health Parliament will lead the Commonwealth AI Consortium for Capacity Building across the 56-member countries of Commonwealth. Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Founder of Digital Health Academy and Health Parliament, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration and his appointment as the chair of the capacity building working group at the Consortium., saying, “Health Parliament and Digital Health Academy are fortunate to be invited to join the Commonwealth AI Consortium by the Commonwealth Secretariat. We congratulate the Commonwealth Leadership for this initiative, which is path-breaking and will ensure that the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth are future-ready with regard to leveraging the potential of Artificial Intelligence.

At the Health Parliament and Digital Health Academy, our vision aligns with the goals and charter of the Commonwealth AI Consortium, and we will contribute and lead some of the workstreams to help the member states catch up to speed with technology adoption. We look forward to active participation at this AI Consortium.” Earlier, the Health Parliament became the founding member of the United Nations' Internet Governance Forum's Dynamic Coalition on Digital Health in 2022. Health Parliament is today reckoned amongst the world's foremost think tanks working at the intersection of Technology and Healthcare.