Head Gears for all!

For a long time, the pillion riders and children accompanying a motorcyclist or other two two wheeler riders were allowed to move without helmets in J&K as the traffic cops never bothered to act strictly.

It was the transformation of erstwhile state of J&K into a Union Territory that the cops started issuing challans to pillion riders for the aforesaid offence but still the young toddlers could be seen travelling without head gears on account of smugness shown by men in blue despite the fact that children are also bound to wear helmets while on two wheelers. Although the law in this regard says that children above 9 months should wear the safety head gears but on ground the law implementing authority seems to be quite generous and penalizes only the pillion riders and not any children accompanying them.

Reportedly, in this regard, the Karnataka High Court has recently issued notice to Karnataka State government on a public interest litigation filed seeking a direction to the respondent to take urgent measures to ensure adequate availability of child safety helmets and child safety harnesses, for children from the age of nine months. It is the right time that J&K should also take cue and ensure safety of young toddlers travelling on two wheelers.

Reportedly, the speed limit for two-wheelers with children on them will have to be a maximum of 40 km per hour, a significant development in a country where three-quarters of all vehicles on roads are scooters or motorcycles.

In the context of two-wheeler mobility, the call to mandate the usage of helmets for children emerges not merely as a regulatory measure but as a paramount initiative to safeguard the well-being of the future generation. The enchanting terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, while picturesque, presents unique challenges in terms of road safety. The undulating topography and diverse road conditions accentuate the importance of instilling a culture of safety, particularly among the vulnerable demographic of children traversing the region on two-wheelers. Helmets, often emblematic of responsible riding, assume an indispensable role in fortifying a protective shield for the youngest occupants of these vehicles.

The advocacy for children to wear helmets transcends the realm of regulatory measures; it embodies a profound commitment to nurturing a safety-conscious mindset from an early age.