HDFC Bank to organize Blood Donation drive across 1200+ cities and 6,000 centres

Jammu Tawi: HDFC Bank, India's leading private sector bank is planning to organize the 15th edition of its nationwide ‘Blood Donation Drive' starting from Friday, December 8, 2023. Under its flagship CSR programme Parivartan, it will conduct the Blood Donation camps across 6,000 centres in 1200+ cities of India.

Over 4.5 lakh donors are expected to participate in this year's blood donation drive. HDFC Bank is set to mobilize a diverse range of donors, including employees, customers, corporates, Defense forces and local community members. In a unique approach this year, HDFC Bank has launched a film called ‘Feeling of Saving Someone' encouraging people to donate blood.

The film encourages individuals to contribute to this life saving cause and emphasizes the critical need for blood donation.

This film will be released across all digital platforms of the Bank. It will also create awareness among the public about the impact of their contributions and inspire mass participation in the campaign.

Bhavesh Zaveri, Executive Director, HDFC Bank said, “At HDFC Bank we take great pride in encouraging people to participate in this endeavour, as every drop of blood donated is a potential life saver.

With our 15th All-India Blood Donation drive, we wish to give citizens a platform to participate and make their contribute towards this noble cause.”