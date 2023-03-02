HCIL registers 6,086 units of domestic sales in Feb-2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 6,086 units in February 2023. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 973 units in Feb ‘23. Sharing thoughts on Feb ‘23 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Our sales performance in the month of Feb’23 has been as per our plan towards seamless transition of our models to new emission norms. We are currently gearing up for the launch of New City, and we are confident that it will generate new excitement and appealing options for customers.” The company had registered 7,187 units in domestic sales and exported 2,337 units in February’ 22.