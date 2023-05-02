HCIL registers 5,313 units sales in April 2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 5,313 units in April 2023. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 2,363 units for the month.

Sharing his thoughts on the sales performance for the month, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Our sales results for the month of April'23 are in line with our plan.

The strong safety package of the New City with inclusion of Advanced Driver Assist System – Honda Sensing in almost all variants of the model have been appreciated by the customers. We are pleased to start the new financial year with a positive consumer sentiment and healthy market demand.”

The company had registered 7,874 units in domestic sales and exported 2,042 units in April'22.