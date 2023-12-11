HCIL flags off 12th Edition of ‘Drive to Discover’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Honda Cars India (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India flagged off the much-anticipated 12th edition of its experiential drive series, ‘Drive to Discover' today.The drive will feature Honda Cars India's premium lineup, of Honda Elevate, City e:HEV, City 5th-Gen and Amaze, and will pass through the magical landscapes of Sikkim and West Bengal.Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales Honda Cars India Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm on the drive stating, “We are thrilled to embark on yet another exciting edition of Drive to Discover, the 12th season holds the promise of an extraordinary journey. This drive not only showcases the breathtaking beauty of Northeast India but also highlights the capabilities of our vehicle lineup. We're particularly pleased with the overwhelming response our newly launched Honda Elevate has received from customers nationwide. We look forward to seeking new adventures on this drive with our reliable models that seamlessly blend comfort, safety, and driving pleasure.”HCIL's premium line-up embodies Honda's global DNA in technology and commitment to delivering fun to drive experiences.