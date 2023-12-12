HC orders 15 days Winter Break in Kashmir, Ladakh & parts of Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Dec 11: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday ordered a 15-day winter vacation for district courts in Kashmir Valley, some areas of Jammu division and Ladakh from January 1.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the District Courts in Kashmir province and the Courts located in District Kishtwar; District Doda; and Courts at Batote, Gool, Banihal, and Ukhral in District Ramban and Bani in District Kathua of Jammu Division in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as well as all Courts located in the Union Territory of Ladakh shall observe 15 days winter vacations with effect from 01-01-2024 to 15-01-2024 (both days inclusive),” Registrar General Shahzad Azeem said in an order.

“The Principal District and Sessions Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates of the concerned Districts shall make the suitable arrangements for disposal of urgent criminal business arising during the period of such vacations in the areas within their respective jurisdictions,” the order further reads.