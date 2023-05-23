HC exempts Advocates from wearing ‘Gown’ till Sept-end

Jammu Tawi, May 22: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, J&K and Ladakh High Court Exempts Jammu Wing Advocates from Wearing ‘Gown' Till September Ending Monday notified for exemption of wearing of gown (a long loose piece of clothing that is worn over clothes) for practicing advocates at Jammu Wing with immediate effect upto September ending.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that wearing of ‘Gown' by the Advocates practicing in the Jammu Wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh is exempted with immediate effect till end of September, 2023”, reads a notification

The move has supposedly come amid a surge in day-time temperatures in the winter capital of Union Territory of J&K.