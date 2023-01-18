Have got vital leads in Rajouri terror attack case: DGP

SRINAGAR, Jan 17: Security forces have got several concrete leads in the Rajouri terror attack case in which seven

civilians were killed, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh said several people who were in contact with the terrorists have been questioned and the police will “achieve

success very soon”.

He said the security forces have launched operations in the area four times, but so far, there has not been any

success.

“We have got many solid proofs during the investigation. We have the details of many people who came in contact,

some of them have been questioned as well. Arrests will be made as per the requirement. This process is on and I

am hopeful that we will achieve success very soon,” the J-K director general of police told reporters here.

Seven people belonging to a particular community were killed and 14 others injured in a twin strike by terrorists at

Dhangri village of Rajouri on January 1 and 2.

Asked about deputy chief of Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, Abdul Rehman Makki, being designated

as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council, Singh said the move will help tighten the noose around the

perpetrators of terror in J-K and across the country.

“Those prominent characters perpetrating terror in J-K and other parts of India from across the border for a long

time now have become infamous at the national and the international levels. People across the world know their

mischiefs,” he said.

The J-K police chief said the process to tighten them up is on, under which the people involved in terrorism in any

way are being notified as terrorists at an individual level.

“This will definitely have an impact…the world will come to know that person’s profile. The national and

international platforms, the groups of countries, which work on counter-terrorism, also come to know about them

and what they have done. It helps to tighten their noose at the national and international levels,” he said.