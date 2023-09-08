Haul of arms, ammo, logistic items seized from Poonch

Jammu Tawi, Sep 7: Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition along with logistic items from the Mandi belt of Poonch district, a Defence spokesman said here on Thursday.

The spokesman said after successfully foiling an infiltration bid and neutralising two terrorists near Mandi in Poonch district close to the Line of Control, a joint team of Army and police made several recoveries during a search operation in the area.

He said the recoveries included one AK 47, four AK 47 Magazines, one Pistol, two Pistol Magazines, 44 Pistol ammunition, one Grenade, one Binocular, one Night Vision Device, one Pouch, pair of shoes, two trousers, pair of gloves, two jackets, one wind cheater, a shawl, one set of inner, two mufflers, six pairs of socks, one knee cap, two rucksack bags, two walking stick, one syringe, one pull through with chindi.

Sixteen batteries, one watch, two wire cutter, one small knife, two lighters, six bandages, one roll of doctor tape, a box of water purifier tablet, eight medicine sachet, one poncho, one rain trouser, one bed rope, one rain jacket, two needle (injections), two diary blanks.

“Pakistan made medicines and eatables like apple, dates salt, namkeen, almond, biscuits, RTE food, Paratha, sausages and salt were also recovered from the site,” he added.