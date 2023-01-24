Has Digvijay put the Bharat Jodo Yatra in dock?

Of late, the Congress has been striving hard to gain its lost ground which it has lost
in the past over a decade and half for various reasons. However, it has been
consistent in giving enough signals that it does not want to achieve its intent.
If it feels that winning the assembly poll in Himachal Pradesh has improved its
prospectus, it would be reading too much in illegible writings. Ignoring its significant
defeat in Gujarat in terms of receding vote percentage and celebrating win with a
slender margin in a comparably small state which is known for its anti-incumbency
sensitivity and rotating governments, will be an act of misplaced confidence.
The main reason why the long-held and worn-out policy of appeasing India’s second
largest majority over the largest one has proven to be a cropper and for which its
foot-soldiers like Digvijay Singh, Mani Shankar Aiyer, Salman Khursheed and likes,
have been working overtime.
The Congress High Command i.e. the Gandhis, has ignored many signals for
balancing its political strategy to check the losing political ground. The strategy it has
formulated to achieve the goal is flawed in the extreme.
To understand the reasons for the debacles in series is not difficult for many stalwarts
of the party. AK Antony report submitted to the Congress president behind doors, had
found the Congress’ political practice of secularism as its appeasement of minorities
and hitting the nationalist sentiments as main reasons for the party’s defeat!
The latest grey feather to the Congress’s cap has been added by the remarks of
Digvijay Singh by questioning the veracity of ‘Surgical Strike’ at Jammu halt of Rahul
Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is not for the first time, veteran Congress leader
Digvijaya Singh has got his party in hot water. Such aspersions by Singh have time
and again given BJP a handle to accuse the Opposition of being blinded by its
"hate" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hurting nationalist sentiments and
"insulting" the armed forces.
On Monday, while speaking at a rally in Jammu as part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo
Yatra, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister claimed, “the BJP-led Union
government talks about the surgical strike conducted across the LoC but has not
provided any proof to back up its claim. They discuss how their surgical strike has
killed many terrorists across LoC. However, there is no proof. They are peddling a
bundle of lies."
This came at the heels of a very controversial statement of former Minister and
National Conference leader, Mustafa Kamal levelling serious allegations that the
Pulwama was the handiwork of New Delhi. Kamal is the younger brother of former
chief minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah who joined BJY and shared a stage with Rahul
Gandhi at Jammu.
Thousands of viewers have seen how embarrassing Congress leader Jairam
Ramesh who pushed and put down the microphone of a reporter who questioned
Digvijay for his ‘Surgical Strike’ statement.
The party has distanced itself from Digvijay's remarks with its standard stereotyped
tweet. "The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do
not reflect the position of the Congress. The UPA government used surgical strikes
prior to 2014. "Congress has supported and will continue to support all military
actions in the national interest," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.
This happened at Jammu – a very sensitive region of Jammu Kashmir that all along
accuses the Congress and Kashmir leadership of perpetrating discrimination in the
hands of all successive state governments either headed or sponsored by the
Congress.
A pertinent question – Does Congress require enemies for its failing fortunes?