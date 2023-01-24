Has Digvijay put the Bharat Jodo Yatra in dock?

Of late, the Congress has been striving hard to gain its lost ground which it has lost

in the past over a decade and half for various reasons. However, it has been

consistent in giving enough signals that it does not want to achieve its intent.

If it feels that winning the assembly poll in Himachal Pradesh has improved its

prospectus, it would be reading too much in illegible writings. Ignoring its significant

defeat in Gujarat in terms of receding vote percentage and celebrating win with a

slender margin in a comparably small state which is known for its anti-incumbency

sensitivity and rotating governments, will be an act of misplaced confidence.

The main reason why the long-held and worn-out policy of appeasing India’s second

largest majority over the largest one has proven to be a cropper and for which its

foot-soldiers like Digvijay Singh, Mani Shankar Aiyer, Salman Khursheed and likes,

have been working overtime.

The Congress High Command i.e. the Gandhis, has ignored many signals for

balancing its political strategy to check the losing political ground. The strategy it has

formulated to achieve the goal is flawed in the extreme.

To understand the reasons for the debacles in series is not difficult for many stalwarts

of the party. AK Antony report submitted to the Congress president behind doors, had

found the Congress’ political practice of secularism as its appeasement of minorities

and hitting the nationalist sentiments as main reasons for the party’s defeat!

The latest grey feather to the Congress’s cap has been added by the remarks of

Digvijay Singh by questioning the veracity of ‘Surgical Strike’ at Jammu halt of Rahul

Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is not for the first time, veteran Congress leader

Digvijaya Singh has got his party in hot water. Such aspersions by Singh have time

and again given BJP a handle to accuse the Opposition of being blinded by its

"hate" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hurting nationalist sentiments and

"insulting" the armed forces.

On Monday, while speaking at a rally in Jammu as part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo

Yatra, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister claimed, “the BJP-led Union

government talks about the surgical strike conducted across the LoC but has not

provided any proof to back up its claim. They discuss how their surgical strike has

killed many terrorists across LoC. However, there is no proof. They are peddling a

bundle of lies."

This came at the heels of a very controversial statement of former Minister and

National Conference leader, Mustafa Kamal levelling serious allegations that the

Pulwama was the handiwork of New Delhi. Kamal is the younger brother of former

chief minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah who joined BJY and shared a stage with Rahul

Gandhi at Jammu.

Thousands of viewers have seen how embarrassing Congress leader Jairam

Ramesh who pushed and put down the microphone of a reporter who questioned

Digvijay for his ‘Surgical Strike’ statement.

The party has distanced itself from Digvijay's remarks with its standard stereotyped

tweet. "The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do

not reflect the position of the Congress. The UPA government used surgical strikes

prior to 2014. "Congress has supported and will continue to support all military

actions in the national interest," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

This happened at Jammu – a very sensitive region of Jammu Kashmir that all along

accuses the Congress and Kashmir leadership of perpetrating discrimination in the

hands of all successive state governments either headed or sponsored by the

Congress.

A pertinent question – Does Congress require enemies for its failing fortunes?