Haryana Wrestler Parvesh wins Sool-Pamote Dangal

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 16: Wrestler Parvesh of Bahadurgarh in Haryana lifted the 12th Sool-Pamote Dangal title defeating Rahul

Rathee of Una in Himachal Pardesh in the bout for ‘first malli’ at village Pamote Nalla in district Reasi.

Parvesh was adjudged as the best wrestler of the Dangal, which was organized by sool-Pamote Dangal Committee

in support with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of Committee president, Raj

Kumar (Babbu).

The title winner awarded with cash prize of Rs. 31,000 while runners-up Rahul got Rs. 30,000. The SDM Katra, Angrej

Singh was the chief guest who distributed cash prizes among the winners and runners-up wrestlers. Former Joint

Secretary J&K State Sports Council and president J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma presided.

Former Minister Jugal Kishore Magotra, BDC Chairman Chander Mohan Singh and SSP Dushyant Sharma, who is also

former president Wrestling Federation of India, were the guests of honour.

Prominent among others present were social worker, Sohan Singh Thakur, Sarpanch Jarnail Singh, Surinder Bhagat,

Kuldeep Kumar Magotra, Sardari Lal Dubey, Sarpanch Jugal Kishore (Babbu) Romesh Chander, Sub-Inspector Ashu

Tosh, Sat Paul Verma, Om Parkash Verma and Lochan Singh.

In all, 45 bouts were played in the one day vishal dangal and an expenditure Rs. 2,75,000 incurred for the conduct of this

Dangal. Former Minister Jugal Kishore Magotra, former Sarpanch Karnail Singh and social worker, Sohan Singh Thakur

contributed Rs. 11,000 each as financial assistance to the organizers.

The second main bout won by Babba of Kot Bhalwal of Domana Akhara Jammu who defeated Amana of Bathinda.

Winner Babba awarded with Rs. 16,000 and Amana got Rs. 15,000. In bout for third malli Ajay Sharma of Udhampur

defeated Sagar of Delhi.

Members and technical officials who helped for the smooth conduct of the Dangal included Rattan lal Sharma

(chairman), Joginder Kumar (Pappu) Panch and vice chairman, Gian Chand, (Panch) Mohan Lal, Kartar Singh, Kuldeep

Kumar, Nasib Singh Sansar Chand, Karnail Singh, (Panch), Kulbir Singh, Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri), Sat Paul Verma,

Om Parkash Verma, Lochan Singh, Sunny Sharma (Airtel) and Tulinder Kumar.

Shiv Kumar Sharma thanked the Police Department, media, guests and the participating wrestlers for making the event a

grand success.