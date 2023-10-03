Hardik wins Sub-Junior Billiards title

JAMMU: Hardik Gupta bagged Sub-Junior Billiards title in the ongoing J&K UT Billiards and Snooker Championship, organised by J&K Billiards and Snooker Association at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here today.

In the title clash, Hardik defeated Vans Gupta 100-89 in an interesting final. In the meantime, the Sub-Junior Snooker title went to Irham Parvez, who blanked Furkan Wani 3-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, the Junior Billiards and Snooker events commenced this evening. This championship is being held under the aegis of J&K Sports Council.