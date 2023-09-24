Hangzhou Asian Games | Rowing Duo Arjun Jat Lal, Arvind Singh Power To Silver

Hangzhou [China], Sept 24: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India's second silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls on September 24. The Indians, who finished 11th in the Tokyo Olympics, went on to upset the odds, to seal their place on the podium.

The Army men clocked 6:28:18s in Men's Lightweight Doubles Scull Final A to clinch India's second silver medal of the day. Chinese pair of Fan Junjie and Sun Man secured the top spot by clocking 6:23.16s. With this China have already secured a second gold in the Asian Games. Uzbekistan settled for a bronze medal by clocking 6:33.42s. Throughout the contest, the Indian pair gave the hosts a run for their money.



With 500m to go and the China managed to open up a bigger gap by building a lead of 2.73 seconds. Uzbekistan maintained their position on third.