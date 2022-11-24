Handball trials from Nov 26

Nl Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 24: To raise J&K team for the upcoming 37th Sub-Junior Girls Handball National Championship to be held at

Saran in Bihar from December 14 to December 18, the Handball Association has organised trials.

The two-day trials shall take place at S D Sabha High School Rehari ground, here on November 26 and November 27 from 4 pm

onwards, a handout issued here today mentioned.

Those selected probable in the trials shall undergo a coaching camp at the same venue. The district units have been advised to

send their outstanding players for the selection process, the handout mentioned.