Handball trials from Nov 26

Nl Correspondent
, Nov 24: To raise J&K team for the upcoming 37th Sub-Junior Girls Handball Championship to be held at
Saran in Bihar from December 14 to December 18, the Handball Association has organised trials.

The two-day trials shall take place at S D Sabha High School Rehari ground, here on November 26 and November 27 from 4 pm
onwards, a handout issued here today mentioned.
Those selected probable in the trials shall undergo a coaching camp at the same venue. The district units have been advised to
send their outstanding players for the selection process, the handout mentioned.

