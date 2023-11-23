Hamas is isolated; It is now one-sided war by Israel in Gaza

To halt genocide, superpowers must intervene for Ceasefire

By Girish Linganna

After 45 days, the Israeli-Hamas war has reached a crucial juncture where the Hamas militants are progressively becoming more isolated from their supposed friends and well wishers and in the process, the promised assistance is not coming leading to a precarious situation of shortage of weapons currently being faced by the Hamas fighters.

Not only Israel, but also Iran's supreme leader has accused Hamas of failing to provide any advance notice of the horrific October 7 attack. Furthermore, it has been reported that Hizbollah fighters in villages near the border were not even prepared or on high alert. A Hizbollah commander stated that they were taken by surprise and had to respond to a sudden outbreak of war. This situation exemplifies the lack of trust and cooperation among these groups, reinforcing the notion that there was no sense of well laid out planning and discipline in the ranks of the Hamas fighters who started the attack on October 7..

In a crucial development for the ongoing conflict, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has informed Hamas that Iran will offer political and moral support but will not engage directly. Some may argue that Iran's existing contributions, including an estimated annual financial aid of $100 million to Hamas, suffice. Iran has also encouraged its network of militias and terrorist groups to target Israel. Inflicting extensive damage doesn't necessarily require direct confrontation.

But without Iran's help, it may be certain that Hamas, which has been so cruel to the people of Israel, will cease to exist. Hamas attackers should have known that Israel with its highly sophisticated war machine would seek to end its dominance in Gaza taking advantage of the gruesome attack on the civilians. The Hamas should have made that of preparations and organized outside resistance from friendly powers. But those were not done. As a result, the Palestinians in Gaza have become the cruel victims of the Israeli genocide.

Did Hamas anticipate that some partners in the “axis of evil” would place limitations on their support? An even more significant question is whether it would have made a difference. These terrorists are deeply fanatical, motivated not only by sabotaging regional normalization but also by the complete annihilation of an independent nation.

The term “axis of evil” gained prominence in President George W. Bush's State of the Union address in 2002. It was used to describe the perceived alliance between Iran, Iraq, and North Korea, which were considered threats to international peace. The phrase sparked controversy and debate over the approach to dealing with these countries and their potential involvement in terrorism and weapons proliferation.

While achieving victory in defeating Hamas may be the comparatively simpler aspect, the real challenge lies in attaining long-term stability and fostering peace in the region. This should be the primary concern for politicians and diplomats in Washington, London, Riyadh, Doha, Tehran, and Tel Aviv.

However, Hamas has faced a significant setback as it has failed to incite widespread unrest in the Middle East as they desired, and escalation of the conflict seems unlikely at this stage. While there have been pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the progressive West, there is growing evidence that the Arab world is increasingly turning against Hamas. As reported by Jake Wallis Simons from The Jewish Chronicle, the brutal and drug-fuelled hyper-violence perpetrated by Hamas has caused unease and raised concerns even among those who traditionally support the Palestinian cause.

According to some sources, Hamas fighters used a variety of drugs during the October 7 attack on Israel, such as amphetamines, opioids, and hallucinogens. These drugs are believed to enhance the fighters' stamina, aggression, and pain tolerance, as well as to induce a state of euphoria and martyrdom. Some of the drugs were reportedly smuggled from Egypt through tunnels, while others were produced locally in Gaza. The use of drugs by Hamas is seen as a violation of Islamic law and human rights, and as a sign of desperation and fanaticism.

It is clear by now that Israel is hounding the Hamas fighters at very place in Gaza without caring for schools, relief camps and hospitals. It is now a one way fight. Only the Palestinians are being killed. There are very few counter attacks against Israeli soldiers. Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has officially estimated that only 68 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the fighting started. On October 7 attack, three hundred Israeli soldiers were killed.

Hamas is in a position to agree to the return of the hostages if the war by the. Israelis is stopped. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and te IDF are determined to pursue their programme of annihilation of the Hamas group of super fighters. This may not be possible as they are spread out throughout the Gaza strip. Many thousands of more Palestinians will get killed if the US allows Israel to pursue its programme. It is high time that the other super powers especially China and Russia along with the Arab nations persuade the US President Biden to put pressure on the Israeli PM to agree to immediate ceasefire. Otherwise, the killings of Palestinians will continue. (IPA Service)

(The author is a Defence,

Aerospace & Political Analyst

based in Bengaluru.)