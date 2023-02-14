Haier launches Kinouchi 5 star heavy-duty Pro ACs

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics and the World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 14 Consecutive Years*announced the launch of Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy – Duty Pro Air Conditioner series in India.

The Kinouchi AC series is equipped to deliver powerful performance withthe supercooling feature and comfort control with Intelli Smart features and Haier Smart App. Haier’s commitment to producing innovative products for Indian consumers has remained at the core of the business, and the brand has constantly evolved to meet consumer demands for inspired living

Haier has been strengthening its focus on producing premium products through local manufacturing in India.

Haier’s state-of-the-art facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, hascontinued to evolve the brand to innovate for Indian customers, especially with premium and high-end products. Speaking on the launch, Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances India said, “At Haier, we believe in designing products powered with innovative technologies that make our consumers’ life simpler and more convenient.

India experiences extreme weather conditions especially the harsh summer season. Keeping the conditions in mind we have launched the new range of Kinouchi5 Star Heavy -Duty air conditioner series ensures optimum cooling in extreme temperatures, and even takes care of costefficiency with Triple Inverter Plus technology to maximize comfort, reliability, and performance.

Speaking on the product, Shaffy Mehta, Director-Air Conditioner Business, Haier Appliances India said, “At Haier our focus is to design products that are inspired by customer needs. The Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy – Duty Pro Air Conditioner series is the perfect AC for customers who are looking for smart appliances that not only provides comfort but is also cost effective.

The supercooling feature and comfort control with Intelli Smart features and Haier Smart App of the Kinouchi AC series is the next upgrade customers are looking for.”