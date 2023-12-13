Gymnastics trials on Dec 15

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 13: Gymnastics Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall hold open selection trials raise the UT teams for the Junior and Senior National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships to be held at Mysore in Karnataka from December 26 to December 28.

The one-day selection process shall take place at Gymnastics Hall, MA Stadium, here on December 15, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

The trials shall be held in the age group of Juniors (born in the year 2008, 2009 and 2010) and Seniors (born in 2007 or before).

Those interested eligible gymnasts of J&K have been advised by the Association to submit their entries for trials to coach, Manisha Gupta at the venue on or before December 15.