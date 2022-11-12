Gyanvapi case: SC extends protection of 'Shivling' area till further orders

By Northlines -

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the protection of an area in the
Kashi Vishwanath  temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex, where a &quot;Shivling&quot; was stated to have
been found during the survey. The protection is extended till further  orders of the court.

&quot;Supreme Court has extended the sealing order for the &#39;Shivling&#39; area at Gyanvapi mosque
complex till further  order. The court has given us three weeks time to respond to a petition  from
the Muslim side,&quot; said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.
On  May 17, the Supreme had passed an interim order directing the district  magistrate of
Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the  Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a
&#39;Shivling&#39; was said to be found  in the survey.
The apex court had also allowed Muslims to offer namaz in the Gyanvapi mosque.
On  November 8, fast track court at Varanasi postponed till November 14 its  judgement on a
separate plea seeking permission to allow worship of the  &#39;Shivling&#39; claimed to have been found
in the mosque complex.
On  April 26, a lower court (civil judge-senior division) that was earlier  hearing a plea by a group
of women seeking permission for daily worship  of idols of Hindu deities on the mosque&#39;s outer
walls had ordered a  videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex and the Hindu side had
claimed the Shivling&#39; was found during the exercise.
However, the Muslim side has maintained that the object was part of the water  fountain
mechanism at the &#39;wazookhana&#39; reservoir where devotees carry  out ablutions before offering
namaz.
The Supreme Court had  transferred the case from the civil judge (senior division) to the  district
judge on May 20, saying looking at the &quot;complexities&quot; and  &quot;sensitivity&quot; of the issue, it is better if
a senior judicial officer  with an experience of over 25-30 years handles the case.

