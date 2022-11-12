Gyanvapi case: SC extends protection of 'Shivling' area till further orders

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the protection of an area in the

Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex, where a "Shivling" was stated to have

been found during the survey. The protection is extended till further orders of the court.

"Supreme Court has extended the sealing order for the 'Shivling' area at Gyanvapi mosque

complex till further order. The court has given us three weeks time to respond to a petition from

the Muslim side," said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.

On May 17, the Supreme had passed an interim order directing the district magistrate of

Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a

'Shivling' was said to be found in the survey.

The apex court had also allowed Muslims to offer namaz in the Gyanvapi mosque.

On November 8, fast track court at Varanasi postponed till November 14 its judgement on a

separate plea seeking permission to allow worship of the 'Shivling' claimed to have been found

in the mosque complex.

On April 26, a lower court (civil judge-senior division) that was earlier hearing a plea by a group

of women seeking permission for daily worship of idols of Hindu deities on the mosque's outer

walls had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex and the Hindu side had

claimed the Shivling' was found during the exercise.

However, the Muslim side has maintained that the object was part of the water fountain

mechanism at the 'wazookhana' reservoir where devotees carry out ablutions before offering

namaz.

The Supreme Court had transferred the case from the civil judge (senior division) to the district

judge on May 20, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if

a senior judicial officer with an experience of over 25-30 years handles the case.