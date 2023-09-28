Gurez’s Dawar achieves best Tourism Village Award in Gold Category

Srinagar, Sep 27: Dawar in Bandipora district has been awarded as the best tourism village in India, officials said.

On World Tourism Day, the Ministry of Rural Tourism has awarded Dawar as the best tourism village.

Dawar is a small village, nestled in the beautiful Gurez valley in Bandipora district. The award was received by the Secretary Tourism Jammu Kashmir, Syed Abid Rashid Shah.

“I thank you for your support & guidance and for this recognition Sir. We will keep working towards materialising the vision of the Prime Minister for the tourism sector of our country. J&K, as the Crown of Incredible India will reach newer heights with the continued support of”, Shah, said on X

The announcement was made by Union Tourism Minister, G Kishan Reddy.

“Dawar from Jammu and Kashmir Located on the left bank of the Kishenganga River has been recognized as one of the Best Tourism Village of India in the Gold Category,” he announced on X.

“Incredible achievement for J&K on World Tourism Day! Dawar village of Bandipora has been recognised as the best tourism village in the Gold category. Congratulations”, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on X.